Gates to Hell sign to Maggot Stomp, touring around LDB Fest

Louisville death metal band Gates To Hell just signed to Maggot Stomp and re-released their 2022 self-titled debut LP on the label (it's out now on CD with vinyl coming later this year), and they've also got an upcoming tour. They're playing hometown festival LDB Fest, as well as the Maggot Stomp x LDB Fest matinee, and they've also got shows with Damnations Domain, Gored Embrace, and their labelmates Morbid Visionz. They're also opening Kruelty's Europe/UK tour.

Those dates include Bayonne, NJ on 3/11 (with Damnations Domain and Gored Embrace) and East Haven, CT on 3/12 (with Gored Embrace). All dates -- along with a Hate5Six video of their set from LDB last year -- below.

Gates to Hell loading...

Kruelty Gates to Hell loading...

Gates To Hell -- 2023 US Tour Dates

3/9 - Richmond, VA

3/10 - Baltimore, MD

3/11 - Bayonne, NJ

3/12 - East Haven, CT

3/13 - Worcester, MA

3/14 - Fulton, NY

3/15 - Columbus, OH

3/18 - LDB Fest

3/19 - Maggot Stomp X LDB Fest Matinee

3/20 - Chattanooga, TN

3/21 - Atlanta, GA

3/22 - Jacksonville, FL

3/23 - Miami, FL

3/24 - Daytona, FL

3/25 - Huntsville, AL

3/26 - Hattiesburg, MS

3/27 - New Orleans, LA

3/28 - Little Rock, AR