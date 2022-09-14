Gatherers announce new LP ‘( mutilator. ),’ share song ft. Geoff Rickly

NJ post-hardcore band Gatherers have announced a new album, ( mutilator. ), due November 18 via No Sleep (pre-order). The album includes recent single "Black Marigold," as well as the just-released "Gift Horse." The new song takes a noticeable influence from early 2000s Deftones and does a lot of justice to that sound, and it also features a killer guest vocal appearance from a NJ post-hardcore icon, Thursday's Geoff Rickly. Singer Rich Weinberger, who also directed the video, says:

The track ‘gift horse’ was informed by a bass part Siddhu (Anandalingam) brought to rehearsal, which ended up becoming the intro. We wanted the song to feel manic and anxious yet structurally coherent. At the time, I was vocally inspired by ‘When Boys Telephone Girls’ by Deftones and how that opening verse sort of glides over all the chaos happening. I wanted that same feeling with ‘gift horse’. We ended up recruiting Geoff Rickly to lend us his vocals. We couldn't think of anyone more appropriate than him. The video was written by myself & my friend Jordan Toussaint, and produced by my wife Kelsey. In May of 2021, I watched this preserved 16mm short by the artist Robert Breer titled ‘Pat's Birthday’. At that moment, I knew that was ‘the look’ I wanted. The video is entirely up for interpretation, although months after finishing it I started to recognize that there is this sort of sacrificial ‘rain dance’ taking place. Pina Bausch was also a big inspiration for it.

Check out the videos for both singles below. The album also features guest vocals from Bent Knee's Courtney Swain and former Real Friends singer/current rationale. singer Dan Lambton. Full tracklist below.

Tracklist

01. massalette

02. black marigold

03. boxcutter ft. courtney swain

04. honey on the marrow

05. gift horse ft. geoff rickly

06. spine

07. suffocator ft. dan lambton

08. ad nauseam, i drown

09. last days numbered on a rotary dial

10. tourniquet ( for luck )

11. twelve omaha solemn certainty