Gathering of the Juggalos 2021 in (NSFW) pictures

After being forced to sit out 2020 because of COVID, the debaucherous, faygo-soaked Gathering of the Juggalos returned for its 2021 edition on August 19-21 at Thornville, OH's Legend Valley. Insane Clown Posse's Violent J made the sad announcement at the fest that he's experiencing heart failure, and the duo will launch a farewell tour in 2022. They headlined two of the three nights (including a Bizaar/Bizzar show on Thursday night, 8/19), and other performers included Vanilla Ice, Kid 'n Play, R.A. The Rugged Man, DJ Paul, and Danny Brown, who threw his mic into the crowd, ending his set early, and accused juggalos of "going commercial" -- watch video of that below.

Jackass star Steve-O was also on hand as host, and he lived up to his reputation by lighting his hair on fire onstage (watch video of that below as well). Also present was Chris Hansen, who gave a To Catch a Predator-themed seminar. ICP are big fans of the series, and Hansen; they appeared on his YouTube series to discuss Dahvie Vanity of Blood on the Dance Floor last year.

See lots of pictures (some are NSFW) from the 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos below.

photos by Nate "Igor" Smith