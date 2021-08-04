Gathering of the Juggalos 2021 lineup: Danny Brown, Chris Hansen, ICP, more

After being forced to cancel in 2020 because of COVID, Insane Clown Posse announced the return of their debaucherous, Faygo-soaked festival, Gathering of the Juggalos, happening on August 19-21 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. They've now revealed the lineup. ICP headline on Saturday (8/21), and do a Bizaar/Bizzar show on Thursday (8/19):

The Pendulum’s blade moves swiftly in one direction. The promise of its return is as certain and indomitable a force as time itself. Juggalos, the Gathering is honored to present to you a live celebration of Insane Clown Posse’s groundbreaking Double LP, Bizaar / Bizzar! The power of this album is not lost on The Wicked Clowns, and they plan on throttling you right back to this legendary era in an explosion of Faygo, madness, and your favorite cuts from BOTH albums! It’s an evening that promises to be like Doc Brown parallel parking a DeLorean on your head before peeling your wig back to a time of JNCO Jeans and the Y2K end of the world theory. This has been the most anticipated and requested show of our time, and now it’s finally here! So, without further ado, we present to you the extraordinarily weird spectacle of…ICP’s Bizaar / Bizzar show!

The lineup also includes Danny Brown, Vanilla Ice, Kid 'n Play, R.A. The Rugged Man,, To Catch a Predator's Chris Hansen (who ICP are big fans of, and whose YouTube series they appeared on to discuss Dahvie Vanity of Blood on the Dance Floor), Jackass star Steve-O (hosting the main stage on Thursday), DJ Paul, King 810, Lardi B, Nascar Aloe, 9 Dead, Ouija Macc, Raven Black, Rude Boy, Upon a Burning Body, Whitney Peyton, Zitro, Big Hoodoo, Free Will, Blahzay Roze, Dayton Family, DJ Clay, Inner City Posse, Myzery, Project Born, Shaggy the Airhead, V Sinizter, Cody Manson, Derrty Shirt, Double Homicide, Ezekiel, Gnarcotix, Hex Rated, Hexxx, Isolated Beingz, Jakk Faust, J Biz R, J Payne, Klokwerk E, Knowledge Da MC, La Purp, Open Minded, Problemattik, Rouges Gallery, S.O.N., Sewerside, Side Weighs, Skitzo, SSB, Tierre Diaz, Wiked Wood, and Whiskey n Water.

Watch a promo video, and check out pictures from previous editions of Gathering of the Juggalos, below.