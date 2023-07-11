Gathering of the Juggalos 2023 in (NSFW) pics

Insane Clown Posse held the 23rd edition of their annual Gathering of the Juggalos festival on July 5-8 in Thornville, OH's Legend Valley, featuring musical performances, clown makeup, wrestling, burlesque, the Miss Juggalette Pageant, art battles, the "Ninja Olympics," an "anal probe cornhole tournament," wet t-shirt contests, and plenty of sprayed Faygo and general debauchery.

The theme for 2023 was "Wicked Clowns from Outer Space," and ICP recreated their original 1999 sets from that tour, "from the OG set list to elaborate creature effects courtesy of legendary SFX wizard Roy Sota!," in wild shows on Thursday and Saturday night. Also performing were Ouija Macc, Alien Ant Farm, Yelawolf, Mac Sabbath, Sugarhill Gang, and more.

See lots of pictures from the weekend by Nate "Igor" Smith, including many that are NSFW, below, and stay tuned for more coverage of this year's Gathering.