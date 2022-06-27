Gathering of the Juggalos adds KRS-One, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Slick Rick, Ho99o9, more to 2022 lineup

After announcing the initial lineup, Insane Clown Posse have now revealed the full lineup of the 2022 edition of their annual Gathering of the Juggalos. In addition to a "Super Mix Juggalos Juke Box Show" from ICP, which will be "composed of songs they have NEVER PERFORMED LIVE!," the faygo-filled fest will also feature KRS-One, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Slick Rick, Steel Panther, Ho99o9, Mushroomhead, Onyx, Babytron, Egyptian Lover, Fat Nick, Freewill, HEXXX, In Dying Arms, LSP Gorehoundz of Snuff, Mike E. Clark, Odd Squad Family, Ouija Macc, Pouya, Roadside Ghost, The Cybertronic Spree, The X-Ecutioners ft. Large Processor and The Future Kingz, Tre Lb, #BPTF, Fat C, Mereness, Amerakin Overdose, Big Hoodoo, Dana Dentata, Esham, Green Jelly, Group Home, HB The Grizzly, Legz Diamond, Lorentz, Madd Maxxx w/ Reverend Television, Motown Rage, Scythe Gang 666, and more.

The Gathering of the Juggalos goes down at Ohio's Legend Valley on August 3-6, and tickets are on sale now. Get a taste of what it's like with pictures from the 2021 edition below.