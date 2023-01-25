Gatsby’s American Dream are back, announce first show in over a decade

Gatsby's American Dream originally existed from 2001 to 2006 before briefly reuniting for some shows and a couple new songs in the early 2010s, and now they're back again. They just announced their first show in over a decade, happening April 8 at Teragram Ballroom in LA. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/27) at 10 AM. No word on any other dates at the moment, but hopefully that changes, and we'll let you know if it does.

Gatsby's released four full-length albums and a few other miscellaneous releases during their initial run, including their 2003 sophomore album Ribbons and Sugar, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. They had sort of a theatrical, proggy take on emo and pop punk that made them one of the more unique bands of the era, and after their breakup, members formed Kay Kay and His Weathered Underground, Wild Orchid Children, and Places and Numbers.

In 2013, vocalist Nic Newsham said their planned reunion album would "probably never" be released, but we wonder if this new reunion will change that or not.