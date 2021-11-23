Gavilán Rayna Russom parted ways with LCD Soundsystem

LCD Soundsystem begin their 20-show Brooklyn Steel residency tonight (11/23). They've said this is a somewhat stripped down version of the band, compared to the one that toured from 2016-2018 surrounding the group's reunion album, American Dream. That means less gear, but also line-up changes. Pitchfork reports that synth guru Gavilán Rayna Russom is no longer in the band.

She told Pitchfork that part of the reason for her leaving the group was health-related: Russom contracted a bad case of Covid in the early days of the pandemic and is still experiencing post-Covid symptoms. It also put her "in a place of wanting to be even more intentional about what I do.” She said, "When this offer came up again [for the 2021 residency], I had considered it. And when I looked at the reality of this time, I was just like, 'I’m just not able to do this.' My work has grown to a point where I’m not able to put it aside for a couple of years and go on tour with LCD, or double up. A lot of times I’d be on tour with LCD and making my own music in the bus between 7 and noon. It just reached a natural point based on some concerns I’ve had for a really long time."

Russom stresses that the split was amicable. "James is a person who’s really supported me and my work, and I think having me be in the band was part of that," she tell Pitchfork. "You’d have to ask him, but my sense is that James has been a fan of mine since we met. I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for the fact that he saw me, was a fan, and wanted to support me. Of course I brought a lot to it in ways that are obvious, in terms of writing credits or presence on stage."

Gavilán and Nancy Whang did a DJ tour as The Ladies of LCD Soundsystem in 2018, and released album, The Envoy, in 2019. In 2020, Russom launched the Voluminous Arts label that supports experimental, boundary-pushing artists.

Listen to The Envoy below.

While tickets for LCD's Brooklyn Steel Run have been sold out since they went on sale, it's worth keeping an eye on the waitlist page. They put tickets for the first two shows back on sale today.