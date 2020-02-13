Gaytheist releasing ‘How Long Have I Been On Fire​?’ (stream a track)

Portland metalpunks Gaytheist (whose name comes from singer Jason Rivera, a gay atheist) will release their fifth album How Long Have I Been On Fire​? on April 10 via Hex Records (pre-order), and here's the first single/opening track, "The Dark Deep." With wild, untamed riffs that sound like they're shooting out of Bill & Ted's air guitar fingers and a wailing Rush-like vocal delivery from Jason, "The Dark Deep" propels itself forward from the jump and never stops moving throughout its three-minute runtime. It's a rager and you can stream it below.

Gaytheist -- 2020 Tour Dates

02/28 Chehalis, WA @ McFiler’s w/ C-AVERAGE

02/29 Bellingham, WA @ The Firefly w/ PINK BOA, SMOOTH SAILING

03/13 Portland, OR @ Kenton Club w/ VIA VALE, INTERNET BEEF

04/10 Portland, OR @ High Water Mark w/PINKO, SEA MOSS, DUNZO

04/11 Seattle, WA @ Substation w/ PINKO, POST/BOREDOM

04/16 Eugene, OR @ Old Nick’s w/ HOLY GROVE, RED CLOUD

07/17 Calgary, AB @ The Palomino