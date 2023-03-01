GBH plot ‘City Baby’s Revenge’ 40th anniversary tour w/ M.D.C., The Chisel, Niis

UK punk legends GBH, whose lineup still includes frontman Colin Abrahall, guitarist Colin 'Jock' Blyth, and bassist Ross Lomas, have announced a spring North American tour around their appearance at Punk Rock Bowling, which is their first visit here in five years. The tour will be celebrating 40 years of their second album, City Baby's Revenge, and stops include NYC, Philly, Cleveland, Kansas City, Seattle, Berkeley, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta and more. Niis join for most dates, with M.D.C. and The Chisel providing support at select dates.

The band note, "We will be back in the fall, so please be patient if we missed you this time." All dates are listed below.

The tour begins at Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on May 6 and then heads to NYC's Gramercy Theatre on May 7, both of which are with M.D.C. and Niis. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 AM local time with a Live Nation presale starting today at 10 AM (password: OPENER).

GBH 2023 US Tour Dates:

05/06 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

05/07 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

05/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

05/12 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

05/13 – Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary Detroit

05/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

05/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Encore at Uptown Theater

05/20 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

05/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/26 – Berkeley, CA @ The Cornerstone

06/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

06/01 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

06/02 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheatre

06/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

06/07 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

06/08 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

06/12 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm