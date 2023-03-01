GBH plot ‘City Baby’s Revenge’ 40th anniversary tour w/ M.D.C., The Chisel, Niis
UK punk legends GBH, whose lineup still includes frontman Colin Abrahall, guitarist Colin 'Jock' Blyth, and bassist Ross Lomas, have announced a spring North American tour around their appearance at Punk Rock Bowling, which is their first visit here in five years. The tour will be celebrating 40 years of their second album, City Baby's Revenge, and stops include NYC, Philly, Cleveland, Kansas City, Seattle, Berkeley, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta and more. Niis join for most dates, with M.D.C. and The Chisel providing support at select dates.
The band note, "We will be back in the fall, so please be patient if we missed you this time." All dates are listed below.
The tour begins at Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on May 6 and then heads to NYC's Gramercy Theatre on May 7, both of which are with M.D.C. and Niis. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 AM local time with a Live Nation presale starting today at 10 AM (password: OPENER).
GBH 2023 US Tour Dates:
05/06 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall
05/07 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
05/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
05/12 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
05/13 – Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary Detroit
05/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
05/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Encore at Uptown Theater
05/20 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
05/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
05/26 – Berkeley, CA @ The Cornerstone
06/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling
05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
06/01 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego
06/02 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheatre
06/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
06/07 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
06/08 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
06/12 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm