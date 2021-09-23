Geese played “Shine a Light” benefit in Long Island (pics); Kurt Vile playing one this weekend

Brooklyn band Geese, who will release their debut album next month, headlined a benefit for the Tommy Brull Foundation at Long Island's RJ Daniels on Saturday night (9/18) as part of the Shine A Light Music Series. The show also featured sets from Native Sun and The Blank Stairs, and pictures from the whole night are in this post.

Geese's next NYC show is the final date on their 2022 North American tour, playing Bowery Ballroom on April 16 (tickets are on presale with code geese22). Their album, Projector, is out October 29 via Partisan.

Next up in the Shine a Light series: Kurt Vile will play a solo set at Port Washington's Jeanne Rimsky Theater on Saturday, September 25 with Sessa opening the night.. Tickets are on sale.