Geese share “Projector” from debut album, announce 2022 tour

Brooklyn band Geese will release their debut album, Projector, on October 29 via Partisan Records and they've just shared the title track. "Projector" is moody and anthemic, with a fair amount of atmospheric drama injected into it. "The opening riff on 'Projector' was the first thing we ever wrote for the record," says frontman Cameron. "When the song was finished, it became a jumping off point for the rest of the album. We liked it because it was something decidedly different from the music we had been writing up to that point. Though we didn’t know it then, it’s fitting that 'Projector' became the title track on the record; it’s the song that ushered in the album’s sound."

Geese have also announced their their first North American tour, which starts March 11 in Philadelphia and hits DC, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Columbus, Toronto and Montreal before wrapping up in NYC.

There are also January shows in Pittsburgh and Detroit just ahead of their UK/EU tour. All dates, which include 2021 festival stops at Shaky Knees and Desert Daze, are listed below.

The L.A. show is at The Echo on March 24 and the NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on April 16. Tickets for the whole tour go on Geese presale today at 10 AM local time -- use code geese22 -- and go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 24 at 10 AM local.

Geese 2021/2022 Tour Dates:

10/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

11/13 - Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

11/17 - London, United Kingdom @ Windmill Brixton

11/18 - London, United Kingdom @ Sebright Arms

11/23 - Paris, France @ L’International

11/25 - Berlin, Germany @ Fluxbau

1/21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

1/23 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

2/4 - Brussels, Belgium @ Chez [PIAS]

2/5 - Kortrijk, Belgium @ Wilde Westen

2/6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

2/7 - Cologne, Germany @ MTC

2/8 - Hamburg, Germany @ MolotoW Skybar

2/12 - Vienna, Austria @ Fluc

2/14 - Munich, Germany @ Milla

2/15 - Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn

2/16 - Annecy, France @ Festival Hors Pistes

2/20 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Sound House

2/21 - Glasgow, Scotland @ McChuills

2/22 - Manchester, UK @ YES

2/23 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

2/24 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

3/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

3/12 - Washington, DC @ DC 9

3/14 - Nashville, TN @ High Watt

3/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

3/23 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

3/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

3/25 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

3/28 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

3/29 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

4/2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

4/4 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

4/6 - Toronto, ON @ Garrison

4/7 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

4/16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom