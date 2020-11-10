Geezer Butler compares Cardi B’s “WAP” to Christians hearing Black Sabbath for the first time

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler gave a lengthy interview to Kerrang, where he discussed not being album to see his youngest son due to COVID, his '90s/'00s solo career, Sabbath stories from over the years, and... Cardi B's "WAP." He calls the song "disgusting," but also admits he's probably too old for it, and compares it to the way Elvis was received when he first came out and the way "Christians were going mental" when Sabbath came out. Via Kerrang:

“That’s really about the fact that whatever new music comes out, it’s viewed as the devil’s music. I remember when Elvis came out everybody said he was Satan. And then in the ‘60s and ‘70s he became America’s national treasure,” shrugs Geezer. “It happens with every new wave of music. Like metal, obviously. The Christians were going mental when Sabbath came about. And then when rap came about, people were up in arms about that and certain words that rappers were using. I have to say, though, that Cardi B pisses me off with that WAP song. It’s disgusting! But there you go.” Butler’s outrage at Cardi B’s 2020 summer smash revolves specifically around the impact of the single’s sexually explicit lyrics (sample line: ‘Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-ass pussy’). Viewed as an empowering feminist anthem by some and gratuitously offensive by others, the track pulls very few punches in terms of its subject matter. “A friend of mine didn’t know what the song was about but his 10-year-old girl was singing it! I was like ‘What?!’ To put it on album, fair enough. But to put it out as a single? That’s a it’s a bit much,” he continues, “Then again, I’m 71. A bloody old goat!”

His negativity is a bummer, especially when other rock veterans like Debbie Harry (who's older than Geezer) praised "WAP" and said "I wish I could do something like that," but at least Geezer sort of seems to get it and isn't going full Tucker Carlson. We wonder what Post Malone collaborator Ozzy Osbourne thinks of "WAP"?

