Gel announce Brooklyn NYE show with Jivebomb, Kidnapped & Rabbit

Rising NJ hardcore band Gel just wrapped up an East Coast tour supporting High on Fire and Municipal Waste, and they've announced they'll close out the year with a New Year's Eve show in Brooklyn with Jivebomb, Kidnapped, and Rabbit. It happens at The Broadway on December 31, and they say it's their "LAST NYC SHOW FOR A WHILE." Tickets are on sale now.

Gel were also recently added to night two of Screaming Females' annual Garden Party at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City. They play on Saturday, February 18, which is also with Laura Stevenson and Catbite, while night one has Armand Hammer, Nina Nastasia, and Truth Cult. Screaming Females headline both nights, and tickets are still available.