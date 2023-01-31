Gel announce debut album ‘Only Constant,’ share “Attainable”

NJ hardcore band Gel formed in 2018, picked up a lot of steam post-lockdown with their 2021 EP Violent Closure, and kept that momentum going with their 2022 split with Cold Brats. Now they've finally announced their debut album, Only Constant, due March 31 via Convulse Records (pre-order). The album was recorded by drummer Zach Miller along with Trish Quigley, and it offers up 10 songs in 16 minutes. Vocalist Sami Kaiser says, "A lot of this record is about trying to live more of a happy and healthy life. I���ve been in recovery for alcoholism for the past couple years and really taking it seriously. I’ve learned a lot about myself and how to address negative feelings, and the album is about trying to let go of those self-destructive tendencies and embrace change."

The first single is "Attainable," which clocks in at under two minutes and interjects the band's fast-paced hardcore punk with a danceable post-punk beat and some psychedelic-leaning guitar work. It challenges the boundaries and traditions of hardcore without toning down the band's attack, and it comes with a cool black-and-white performance video directed and edited by Ian Shelton and Will Acuna. Check it out below.

Gel also have a bunch of tour dates coming up, including Screaming Females' Garden Party on February 18 at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, Gorilla Biscuits' Atlantic City show on 4/29 at Anchor Rock Club with Paint It Black and others, Atlantic City's Adjacent Festival, and more. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Honed Blade

2. Fortified

3. Attainable

4. Out of Mind

5. Dicey

6. Calling Card

7. The Way Out

8. Worn Down

9. Snake Skin

10. Composure

Gel -- 2023 Tour Dates

2.1 Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub

2.2 Savannah, GA @ The Sentient Bean

2.3 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

2.4 Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse

2.5 Washington D.C. @ Comet Ping Pong

2.10-11 Tacoma, WA @ Just Another Gig V4

2.16 Toronto, ON @ Nineteen Seventy Eight

2.17 Montreal, QC @ Carabet Foufounes

2.18 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall #

3.01 Bern, CH @ ISC Club ^

3.02 Darmstadt, DE @ Oetinger Villa ^

3.03 Lichtenstein, DE @ Jz Riot ^

3.04 Warsaw, PL @ Chmury ^

3.05 Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia ^

3.06 Hannover, DE @ UJZ KoЯn ^

3.07 Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn ^

3.08 Paris, FR @ L’esspace ^

3.09 London, UK @ New Cross Inn ^

3.10 Leeds, UK @ Boom ^

3.11 Birmingham, UK @ Centrala ^

3.12 Antwerp, BE @ Boukenborgh ^

4.29 Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club *

4.30 Providence, RI @ The Met *

5.27 Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Fest

6.3-4 Detroit, MI @ Tied Down Fest

6.23-25 Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

# w/ Screaming Females

^ w/ Cold Brats

* w/ Gorilla Biscuits