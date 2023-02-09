Gel announce NYC album release shows with End It, Exhibition, Taking Meds, Peace Test & more

NJ hardcore band Gel release their debut album, Only Constant, on March 31 via Convulse Records, and now they've announced a pair of NYC release shows supporting it. "These shows will be special," they write. "A perfect combination of everything we enjoy in music and great people we’ve been fortunate enough to meet."

They happen on April 21 at TV Eye with End It, Faze, Exhibition, and Phantom, and April 22 at Saint Vitus Bar, with Peace Test, Taking Meds, Dog Breath, and a special guest TBA. Tickets to both shows are on sale now.

Gel are on tour in North America now, and they'll also be in the NYC area when they play night two of Screaming Females' Garden Party fest on February 18 at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City. In addition to Screaming Females, that's with Laura Stevenson and Catbite, and tickets are still available.

End It are also playing Flatspot Records' Brooklyn showcase on April 8 at Brooklyn Monarch, with Scowl, King Nine, Regulate, Raw Brigade, Hangman, Buggin, and Jivebomb.

GEL: 2023 TOUR

2.10-11 Tacoma, WA @ Just Another Gig V4

2.16 Toronto, ON @ Nineteen Seventy Eight

2.17 Montreal, QC @ Carabet Foufounes

2.18 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall #

3.01 Bern, CH @ ISC Club ^

3.02 Darmstadt, DE @ Oetinger Villa ^

3.03 Lichtenstein, DE @ Jz Riot ^

3.04 Warsaw, PL @ Chmury ^

3.05 Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia ^

3.06 Hannover, DE @ UJZ KoЯn ^

3.07 Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn ^

3.08 Paris, FR @ L’esspace ^

3.09 London, UK @ New Cross Inn ^

3.10 Leeds, UK @ Boom ^

3.11 Birmingham, UK @ Centrala ^

3.12 Antwerp, BE @ Boukenborgh ^

4.21 Queens, NY @ TV Eye &

4.22 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar %

4.29 Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club *

4.30 Providence, RI @ The Met *

5.27 Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Fest

6.3-4 Detroit, MI @ Tied Down Fest

6.23-25 Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

# w/ Screaming Females

^ w/ Cold Brats

* w/ Gorilla Biscuits

& w/ End It, Faze, Exhibition & Phantom

% w/ Peace Test, Taking Meds, Dog Breath & special guest TBA