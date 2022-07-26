Gel announce split with Cold Brats, playing shows with Soft Kill & more

Last year, NJ hardcore band Gel released the great Violent Closure EP, followed by the song "Mental Static," which they said was off a TBA split. Now that split has been announced: it's with Romania's Cold Brats, it's called Shock Therapy, and it arrives August 12 via Convulse Records. It's got four songs from each band, including "Mental Static" and two just-released tracks: Gel's "Predominant Mask" and Cold Brats' "Cli-Check-Mate." Both bands sort of conure up a mix of no-nonsense hardcore and murky psych-garage punk, and they do it in ways that are different but pair well together. Check out all three currently-released songs from the split below.

Despite it being a school night, Gel packed Saint Vitus in Brooklyn on a recent Sunday, playing a short but hard-hitting 20 minute headlining set. They've got more dates coming up, including California shows this weekend, a Northeast run with Exhibition in September, and two shows with Soft Kill in October: one in Chicago and one at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 21. Korine and Melissa are on that MHOW show too.