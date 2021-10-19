Genesis add 4th and final NYC-area show to tour

Progressive rock legends Genesis -- Tony Banks, Phil Collins, and Mike Rutherford with Nic Collins and Daryl Stuermer -- have added their fourth and final NYC-area show to their North American 'The Last Domino?' tour, happening at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on December 11. Tickets go on sale Friday (10/22) at 11 AM with various presales starting today at 11 AM.

That's in addition to their previously announced shows at Madison Square Garden on December 5 & 6 and Long Island's UBS Arena on December 10. You can still get tickets to those shows too.

Genesis also rescheduled their London shows for March 24, 25, and 26 at The O2. All tour dates here.

Genesis' new The Last Domino compilation is out now. Get it here. We've also got some older Genesis vinyl in our store.