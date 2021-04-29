Genesis announce fall 2021 North American tour, including Madison Square Garden

Genesis are indeed bringing The Last Domino tour to North America this fall as keyboardist Mike Rutherford suggested. They'll be their first shows here in 14 years. The November and December dates are only on the East Coast and Midwest, and kick off November 15 in Chicago and hit DC, Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland, Philly, NYC, Columbus, Long Island, and Pittsburgh, before wrapping things up in Boston on December 15.

The NYC show is at Madison Square Garden on December 5 and the Long Island show happens at Belmont Park's UBS Arena on December 10. Tickets for MSG and UBS Arena, and all dates of the tour, go on sale Friday, May 7 at noon local time with a verified fan presale starting May 5 at noon. You can register for the presale now through Sunday, May 2.

All dates are listed, along with a The Last Domino Tour trailer, below.

GENESIS - THE LAST DOMINO 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

15 NOV UNITED CENTER CHICAGO, IL

18 NOV CAPITAL ONE ARENA WASHINGTON, DC

20 NOV SPECTRUM CENTER CHARLOTTE, NC

22 NOV CENTRE BELL MONTRÉAL, QC

25 NOV SCOTIABANK ARENA TORONTO, ON

27 NOV KEYBANK CENTER BUFFALO, NY

29 NOV LITTLE CAESARS ARENA DETROIT, MI

30 NOV ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE CLEVELAND, OH

02 DEC WELLS FARGO CENTER PHILADELPHIA, PA

05 DEC MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NEW YORK, NY

08 DEC NATIONWIDE ARENA COLUMBUS, OH

10 DEC UBS ARENA BELMONT PARK, NY

13 DEC PPG PAINTS ARENA PITTSBURGH, PA

15 DEC TD GARDEN BOSTON, MA

15 SEP 3 ARENA DUBLIN

16 SEP 3 ARENA DUBLIN

18 SEP SSE ARENA BELFAST

20 SEP UTILITA ARENA BIRMINGHAM

21 SEP UTILITA ARENA BIRMINGHAM

22 SEP UTILITA ARENA BIRMINGHAM

24 SEP MANCHESTER ARENA MANCHESTER

25 SEP MANCHESTER ARENA MANCHESTER

27 SEP FIRST DIRECT ARENA LEEDS

28 SEP FIRST DIRECT ARENA LEEDS

30 SEP UTILITA ARENA NEWCASTLE

01 OCT UTILITA ARENA NEWCASTLE

03 OCT M&S BANK ARENA LIVERPOOL

04 OCT M&S BANK ARENA LIVERPOOL

07 OCT SSE HYDRO ARENA GLASGOW

08 OCT SSE HYDRO ARENA GLASGOW

11 OCT O2 ARENA LONDON

12 OCT O2 ARENA LONDON

13 OCT O2 ARENA LONDON