Genesis Owusu announces fall North American headlining tour

Australia's genre-defying hip hop/post-punk/etc artist Genesis Owusu is gearing up to begin a North American tour supporting Paramore and Bloc Party, and if you're going, you should definitely make sure not to miss his opening set. He put on one of the most memorable sets we saw at SXSW this year, and it was the kind of attention-grabbing set that would win over everyone in the room, whether they were already familiar with his music or not.

Genesis has now also announced a headlining North American tour for this fall. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/19) at 10 AM local time with an artist presale starting Wednesday (5/17) at 10 AM.

Brooklyn gets a stop on October 20 at Elsewhere Hall. All dates are listed below.

Genesis recently released a ZHU remix of his great 2022 single "Get Inspired" and you can check that out below too (along with the original).

Genesis Owusu -- 2023 Tour Dates

MAY 20, 2023 Storyland @ Park Beach Reserve Coffs Harbour, Australia

MAY 23, 2023 Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC*

MAY 25, 2023 State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA*

MAY 28, 2023 Boston Calling Boston, MA

MAY 30, 2023 Madison Square Garden New York, NY*

MAY 31, 2023 Madison Square Garden New York, NY*

JUN 2, 2023 Capital One Arena Washington, D.C.*

JUN 4, 2023 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH*

JUN 5, 2023 Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN*

JUN 7, 2023 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI*

JUN 8, 2023 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON*

JUN 10, 2023 Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH*

JUN 11, 2023 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA*

JUN 13, 2023 Amway Center Orlando, FL*

JUN 14, 2023 Hard Rock Live Hollywood, FL*

OCT 12, 2023 Fine Line Minneapolis, MN

OCT 13, 2023 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

OCT 14, 2023 The Loving Touch Ferndale, MI

OCT 15, 2023 Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA

OCT 17, 2023 Velvet Underground Toronto, ON

OCT 18, 2023 Le Studio TD Montreal, QC

OCT 19, 2023 The Sinclair Boston, MA

OCT 20, 2023 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY

OCT 21, 2023 Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA

OCT 25, 2023 Union Stage Washington, DC

OCT 27, 2023 Visulite Theatre Charlotte, NC

OCT 28, 2023 Terminal West Atlanta, GA

OCT 29, 2023 The Basement East Nashville, TN

OCT 31, 2023 Empire Control Room & Garage Austin, TX

NOV 1, 2023 The Studio at The Factory Dallas, TX

NOV 3, 2023 Globe Hall Denver, CO

NOV 6, 2023 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

NOV 7, 2023 The Independent San Francisco, CA

NOV 9, 2023 Neumos Seattle, WA

NOV 10, 2023 Star Theater Portland, OR

NOV 11, 2023 Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC

* - supporting Paramore with Bloc Party