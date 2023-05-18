Genesis Owusu announces new album ‘STRUGGLER,’ shares “Leaving The Light”

Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu has announced his sophomore album STRUGGLER, due August 18 via OURNESS/AWAL (pre-order). The album was made with an array of producers, including Jason Evigan, Mikey Freedom Hart, and Sol Was, as well as Andrew Klippel and Dave Hammer, who both worked on Genesis' debut album Smiling With No Teeth. Genesis also worked with Lisa Reihana on all the visuals for the album, including the video for lead single "Leaving The Light."

"Leaving The Light" continues in the vein of his standalone 2022 single "Get Inspired," a driving, post-punk-infused pop song that's super catchy and full of energy. Listen and watch the video below.

As great as Genesis' records are, his stunning, attention-grabbing live show is even better, and fortunately he's got tons of tour dates coming up. He's opening the Paramore / Bloc Party tour, including NYC's Madison Square Garden on May 30 & 31, and he also has a fall headlining North American tour coming up, including Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on October 20. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Leaving The Light

2. The Roach

3. The Old Man

4. See Ya There

5. Freak Boy

6. Tied Up!

7. That’s Life (A Swamp)

8. Balthazar

9. Stay Blessed

10. What Comes Will Come

11. Stuck To The Fan

Genesis Owusu -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/20 Coffs Harbour, AUS - Storyland @ Park Beach Reserve

5/23 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center**

5/25 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena**

5/28 Boston, MA - Boston Calling

5/30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden**

5/31 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden**

6/02 Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena**

6/04 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse**

6/05 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse**

6/07 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena**

6/08 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena**

6/10 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center**

6/11 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena**

6/13 Orlando, FL - Amway Center**

6/14 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live**

10/12 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

10/13 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

10/14 Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

10/15 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

10/17 Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

10/18 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

10/19 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

10/20 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

10/21 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

10/25 Washington, DC - Union Stage

10/27 Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre

10/28 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

10/29 Nashville, TN - The Basement East

10/31 Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

11/01 Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory

11/03 Denver, CO - Globe Hall

11/06 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

11/07 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

11/09 Seattle, WA - Neumos

11/10 Portland, OR - Star Theatre

11/11 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

11/15 London, UK - Heaven

11/16 Paris, FR - Café de la Danse

11/17 Berlin, DE - Hole44

12/01 Perth, AUS - Ice Cream Factory

12/08 Melbourne, AUS - Festival Hall

12/09 Canberra, AUS - UC Refectory

12/14 Brisbane, AUS - Fortitude Music Hall

12/15 Sydney, AUS - Hordern Pavilion

12/16 Adelaide, AUS - Hindley St Music Hall

** - with Paramore, Bloc Party