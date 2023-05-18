Genesis Owusu announces new album ‘STRUGGLER,’ shares “Leaving The Light”
Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu has announced his sophomore album STRUGGLER, due August 18 via OURNESS/AWAL (pre-order). The album was made with an array of producers, including Jason Evigan, Mikey Freedom Hart, and Sol Was, as well as Andrew Klippel and Dave Hammer, who both worked on Genesis' debut album Smiling With No Teeth. Genesis also worked with Lisa Reihana on all the visuals for the album, including the video for lead single "Leaving The Light."
"Leaving The Light" continues in the vein of his standalone 2022 single "Get Inspired," a driving, post-punk-infused pop song that's super catchy and full of energy. Listen and watch the video below.
As great as Genesis' records are, his stunning, attention-grabbing live show is even better, and fortunately he's got tons of tour dates coming up. He's opening the Paramore / Bloc Party tour, including NYC's Madison Square Garden on May 30 & 31, and he also has a fall headlining North American tour coming up, including Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on October 20. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. Leaving The Light
2. The Roach
3. The Old Man
4. See Ya There
5. Freak Boy
6. Tied Up!
7. That’s Life (A Swamp)
8. Balthazar
9. Stay Blessed
10. What Comes Will Come
11. Stuck To The Fan
Genesis Owusu -- 2023 Tour Dates
5/20 Coffs Harbour, AUS - Storyland @ Park Beach Reserve
5/23 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center**
5/25 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena**
5/28 Boston, MA - Boston Calling
5/30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden**
5/31 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden**
6/02 Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena**
6/04 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse**
6/05 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse**
6/07 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena**
6/08 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena**
6/10 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center**
6/11 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena**
6/13 Orlando, FL - Amway Center**
6/14 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live**
10/12 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
10/13 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
10/14 Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
10/15 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall
10/17 Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
10/18 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
10/19 Boston, MA - The Sinclair
10/20 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
10/21 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
10/25 Washington, DC - Union Stage
10/27 Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre
10/28 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
10/29 Nashville, TN - The Basement East
10/31 Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage
11/01 Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory
11/03 Denver, CO - Globe Hall
11/06 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
11/07 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
11/09 Seattle, WA - Neumos
11/10 Portland, OR - Star Theatre
11/11 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
11/15 London, UK - Heaven
11/16 Paris, FR - Café de la Danse
11/17 Berlin, DE - Hole44
12/01 Perth, AUS - Ice Cream Factory
12/08 Melbourne, AUS - Festival Hall
12/09 Canberra, AUS - UC Refectory
12/14 Brisbane, AUS - Fortitude Music Hall
12/15 Sydney, AUS - Hordern Pavilion
12/16 Adelaide, AUS - Hindley St Music Hall
** - with Paramore, Bloc Party