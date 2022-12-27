Genesis Owusu lists his favorite albums of 2022

Genesis Owusu is gearing up to go on tour with Paramore in 2023, but he had a busy 2022 as well, playing shows and festivals, including a run supporting Tame Impala, and releasing a couple of new singles, "Get Inspired" and "GTFO." Stream those, and see all of his upcoming shows, below.

With 2022 almost over, we've been asking artists about their favorite music of the year, and Genesis made us a list that includes Steve Lacy, Beyoncé, Fousheé, and more. Read it below.

GENESIS OWUSU'S FAVORITE ALBUMS OF 2022

My list of 2022’s finest. Each of these scratched a different brain itch, and together they took me through a multitude of different moods and genres. From Australia to the world.

Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

Royel Otis - Bar & Grill EP

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Fousheé - softCORE

JID - The Forever Story

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Future - I Never Liked You

1300 - Foreign Language

Rosalía - Motomami

Kumo 99 - Body N. Will

GENESIS OWUSU: 2022-2023 TOUR

Dec 27, 2022 - Dec 28, 2022 Lost Paradise NSW, Australia

Dec 29, 2022 Falls Festival Lorne, Australia

Dec 31, 2022 Falls Festival Byron Bay, Australia

Jan 7, 2023 - Jan 8, 2023 Falls Festival Fremantle, Australia

Feb 10, 2023 - Feb 12, 2023 Party in the Paddock Carrick, Australia

Feb 25, 2023 The Tuning Fork Auckland, Auckland

Mar 10, 2023 - Mar 13, 2023 WOMADelaide Adelaide, Australia

May 23, 2023 Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC #

May 25, 2023 State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA #

May 30, 2023 Madison Square Garden New York, NY #

May 31, 2023 Madison Square Garden New York, NY #

Jun 2, 2023 Capital One Arena Washington, D.C. #

Jun 4, 2023 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH #

Jun 7, 2023 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI #

Jun 8, 2023 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON #

Jun 10, 2023 Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH #

Jun 11, 2023 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA #

Jun 13, 2023 Amway Center Orlando, FL #

Jun 14, 2023 Hard Rock Live Hollywood, FL #

# with Paramore and Bloc Party