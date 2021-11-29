Genesis Owusu plots first US tour in 2022

Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu released his debut album, Smiling With No Teeth, back in March, followed by a surprise new EP, Missing Molars, in July. He'll be hitting the road in January of 2022 for his first US tour, beginning in Los Angeles and hitting San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, NYC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, and more. See all dates below.

The Los Angeles date is on July 13 at The Roxy Theatre, and the NYC date is on January 25 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets to those, and all dates, are on sale now.

After his US dates, Genesis has shows in Australia in March, then heads to The Netherlands in June for Best Kept Secret, and Spain for Primavera Sound.

GENESIS OWUSU: 2022 TOUR

Jan 13 Thu The Roxy Theatre Los Angeles, CA, United States

Jan 15 Sat The Independent San Francisco, CA, United States

Jan 17 Mon Neumos Seattle, WA, United States

Jan 19 Wed Bluebird Theater Denver, CO, United States

Jan 21 Fri Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL, United States

Jan 22 Sat First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, United States

Jan 25 Tue Bowery Ballroom New York, NY, United States

Jan 26 Wed Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA, United States

Jan 28 Fri Terminal West Atlanta, GA, United States

Jan 29 Sat The Basement East Nashville, TN, United States

Jan 30 Sun Antone's Nightclub Austin, TX, United States

Mar 3 Thu Enmore Theatre Newtown, Australia

Mar 4 Fri Adelaide Festival Adelaide, Australia

Mar 5 Sat Metro City Perth Northbridge, Australia

Mar 12 Sat The Tivoli Brisbane, Australia

Mar 13 Sun Forum Theatre Melbourne, Australia

Jun 10 Fri Best Kept Secret 2022 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

Jun 11 Sat Primavera Sound 2022 Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain

Jun 14 Tue The Grand Social Dublin, Ireland

Jun 15 Wed Underworld London, United Kingdom