Genesis played MSG and UBS Arena on ‘Last Domino?’ Tour (pics, setlist, video)

Genesis are currently on The Last Domino? tour and after playing two nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden last week, stopped by the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park. The tour is being billed as the last for the band, whose long-running members Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks are all over 70. Collins has also been battling health problems in recent years, and following degenerative nerve damage, can no longer play drums behind the kit and walks with a cane, but that hasn't stopped him from singing his heart out on this tour.

Sitting in a chair for most of Genesis' two-hour performance, Collins led the group -- which includes Collins' son, Nic, on drums and longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer and backup singers Daniel Pearce and Patrick Smyth -- through a career-spanning set that included songs from the prog rock era of the group (when Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett were members) through their '80s pop rebirth. Adding serious spectacle to the tour are dazzling visuals via massive projection screens that, in addition to video of the show, included new animations, and even shots of all their albums on cassette.

Setlist for UBS Arena and MSG are below, and pictures from UBS by P Squared are in this post.

Genesis had added a fourth NYC-area show at Barclays Center for December 11, which ended up getting canceled

Genesis had added a fourth NYC-area show at Barclays Center for December 11, which ended up getting canceled

SETLIST: Genesis @ UBS Arena 12/10/2021

Behind the Lines / Duke's End

Turn It On Again

Mama

Land of Confusion

Home by the Sea

Second Home by the Sea

Fading Lights

The Cinema Show (Instrumental)

Acoustic set:

* Afterglow

* Acoustic

* That's All

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

Follow You Follow Me

Duchess

No Son of Mine

Firth of Fifth (Instrumental)

I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)

Domino

Throwing It All Away

Tonight, Tonight, Tonight

Invisible Touch

Encore:

I Can't Dance

Dancing With the Moonlit Knight

The Carpet Crawlers

