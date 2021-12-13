Genesis played MSG and UBS Arena on ‘Last Domino?’ Tour (pics, setlist, video)
Genesis are currently on The Last Domino? tour and after playing two nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden last week, stopped by the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park. The tour is being billed as the last for the band, whose long-running members Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks are all over 70. Collins has also been battling health problems in recent years, and following degenerative nerve damage, can no longer play drums behind the kit and walks with a cane, but that hasn't stopped him from singing his heart out on this tour.
Sitting in a chair for most of Genesis' two-hour performance, Collins led the group -- which includes Collins' son, Nic, on drums and longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer and backup singers Daniel Pearce and Patrick Smyth -- through a career-spanning set that included songs from the prog rock era of the group (when Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett were members) through their '80s pop rebirth. Adding serious spectacle to the tour are dazzling visuals via massive projection screens that, in addition to video of the show, included new animations, and even shots of all their albums on cassette.
Setlist for UBS Arena and MSG are below, and pictures from UBS by P Squared are in this post.
SETLIST: Genesis @ UBS Arena 12/10/2021
Behind the Lines / Duke's End
Turn It On Again
Mama
Land of Confusion
Home by the Sea
Second Home by the Sea
Fading Lights
The Cinema Show (Instrumental)
Acoustic set:
* Afterglow
* Acoustic
* That's All
The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
Follow You Follow Me
Duchess
No Son of Mine
Firth of Fifth (Instrumental)
I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
Domino
Throwing It All Away
Tonight, Tonight, Tonight
Invisible Touch
Encore:
I Can't Dance
Dancing With the Moonlit Knight
The Carpet Crawlers
SETLIST: Genesis @ Madison Square Garden 12/06/2021
Behind the Lines / Duke's End
Turn It On Again
Mama
Land of Confusion
Home by the Sea
Second Home by the Sea
Fading Lights
The Cinema Show
Afterglow
Acoustic
* That's All
* The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
* Follow You Follow Me
Duchess
No Son of Mine
Firth of Fifth
(Instrumental)
I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
Domino
Throwing It All Away
Tonight, Tonight, Tonight
Invisible Touch
Encore:
I Can't Dance
Dancing With the Moonlit Knight
The Carpet Crawlers
SETLIST: Genesis @ Madison Square Garden 12/05/2021
Behind the Lines / Duke's End
Turn It On Again
Mama
Land of Confusion
Home by the Sea
Second Home by the Sea
Fading Lights
The Cinema Show
Afterglow
Acoustic
* That's All
* The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
* Follow You Follow Me
Duchess
No Son of Mine
Firth of Fifth
I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
Domino
Throwing It All Away
Tonight, Tonight, Tonight
Invisible Touch
Encore:
I Can't Dance
Dancing With the Moonlit Knight
The Carpet Crawlers