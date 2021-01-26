Genghis Tron announce first album in 13 years, ‘Dream Weapon,’ share new song

As mentioned, Genghis Tron are back with a new lineup -- original guitarist Hamilton Jordan and keyboardist Michael Sochynsky, plus vocalist Tony Wolski (who drums in The Armed and Old Gods) replacing Mookie Singerman and drummer Nick Yacyshyn (who drums in Sumac, Baptists and formerly The Armed) replacing a drum machine -- and gearing up to put out their anticipated first album in 13 years this year. The album is now announced. It's called Dream Weapon and it comes out March 26 via Relapse (pre-order). It was recorded and produced with longtime collaborator Kurt Ballou of Converge, and it features additional production and engineering by Chelsea Wolfe bandmate Ben Chisolm and JJ Heath (Rain City Recorders).

Going by the soaring, melodic lead single "Dream Weapon," this new era of Genghis Tron definitely sounds a little different than where they left off, and Hamilton Jordan talks a bit about that: "Though it sounds a bit different than our previous albums, I don't think we approached Dream Weapon any differently than the others. Michael and I take years to write and trade demos, with about 80% of our ideas landing on the cutting-room floor. Once we have a rough song idea we both like, we write dozens of drafts of a song over months before we end up with a final demo." Michael adds, "I think one difference in our approach for this album was that we had a strong sense from the outset of what kind of vibe we wanted to create. Something more cohesive, meditative and hypnotic."

Hamilton also says that the new album lyrically picks up where 2008's Board Up the House left off. "That album’s closing track, ‘Relief,’ was about how humans have become a burden to the planet, and how Earth will endure long after we’re gone. There is sadness at the end, but some relief—and beauty—too. Dream Weapon is, loosely, an album-length meditation on that theme."

Watch the Mount Emult-directed video for the new song and check out the tracklist below...

Tracklist

1. Exit Perfect Mind

2. Pyrocene

3. Dream Weapon

4. Desert Stairs

5. Alone In The Heart Of The Light

6. Ritual Circle

7. Single Black Point

8. Great Mother

--

Best Metal Albums of 2020

See the full list of 30 here.