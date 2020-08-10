Genghis Tron announce first album in 13 years

Genghis Tron posted a teaser saying "real news coming soon" and hashtagged Relapse Records, and then they announced that Relapse would be reissuing their albums Board Up The House and Dead Mountain Mouth on vinyl for the first time in over a decade, and those are out now.

Now, Genghis Tron have announced even more exciting news: their first new album since 2008. Unfortunately, vocalist Mookie Singerman won't be taking part in the album, but they've welcomed two new members: vocalist Tony Wolski (who drums in The Armed and Old Gods) and drummer Nick Yacyshyn (who drums in Sumac, Baptists and formerly The Armed). They write:

Our hiatus is over! We are in Salem, MA right now recording our new album at GodCity Studio. We (Michael and Hamilton) have been joined by two incredible collaborators for this album: Tony Wolski (vocals) and Nick Yacyshyn (drums). Our buddy Mookie is no longer in the band, but all is good and we still love him. The album comes out in 2021 on Relapse Records. We are extremely stoked about the new material

Like their first two albums, Kurt Ballou of Converge (whose 2009 song "Wretched World" features Genghis Tron) is producing. Founding member Michael Sochynsky also adds, "We said it was just a hiatus and we meant it! It’s been incredible writing music again and hearing everything come together in the studio. This is the album we’ve always wanted to write. We can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on." We can't wait to hear! Stay tuned.