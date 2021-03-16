Genghis Tron release trippy song & video “Pyrocene” off upcoming comeback LP

Genghis Tron's very anticipated comeback album Dream Weapon (and first with their new vocalist and drummer) arrives next week (3/26) via Relapse (pre-order), and they've shared a third single ahead of the release, "Pyrocene." Like the two previous singles, this is much more soaring, atmospheric, and melodic than Genghis Tron's classic material, and it's great stuff in its own right. This song in particular is also a little synthier and more overtly psychedelic than the previous two singles, and the video (by Yoshi Sodeoka) is equally trippy.

"'Pyrocene' was the first song we finished for Dream Weapon," guitarist Hamilton Jordan said. "It all started with a single drumbeat that I wrote during an extended stay in the Arizona desert. I gave that beat to Michael, and within a few weeks he built an entire sinister, pulsating world around it. We knew, well before finishing the album, that this had to be the opening song on the record."

Check out the new song/video below...