Genocide Pact announce tour with No/Más & Vomit Forth, share video that’s “too brutal for YouTube”

DC death metallers Genocide Pact, DC grinders No/Más, and Connecticut death metallers Vomit Forth have announced a tour together for this fall. That very brutal triple bill kicks off in Baltimore on 11/10 and then hits Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, and more, and the tour wraps up in Brooklyn. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is November 20 at Saint Vitus, and Vomit Forth aren't billed on that one ("special guests" are), but Vomit Forth do play the Saint Vitus stop (9/11) of the Creeping Death / 200 Stab Wounds / Tribal Gaze (who announced a new album today) tour (with SpiritWorld on the bill too).

Genocide Pact also have a new video for "Deprive / Degrade" off last year's great self-titled LP on Relapse, and it's only on Vimeo because the band says "it was too brutal for YouTube." Check it out below.

No/Más recently released their new LP Consume / Deny / Repent on Closed Casket Activities, and Vomit Forth is fresh off dropping Seething Malevolence on Century Media.

Genocide Pact / No/Más / Vomit Forth -- 2022 Tour Dates

11/10 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

11/11 Greenville, SC – Radio Room

11/12 Atlanta, GA – Boggs

11/13 Nashville, TN – Drkmttr

11/14 Cincinnati, OH – Legends

11/15 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

11/16 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

11/17 Toronto, ON – Monarch Tavern (no No/Más)

11/18 Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz (no No/Más/Vomit Forth)

11/19 Worcester, MA – Ralph’s

11/20 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus (no Vomit Forth)