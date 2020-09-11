Geoff Barrow (Portishead)’s production supergroup Quakers drop 50-track beat tape on Stones Throw

Production collective Quakers -- Katalyst (Ashley Anderson), Fuzzface (Geoff Barrow of Portishead & Beak>), and 7-Stu-7 (Invada Studios engineer Stuart Matthews) -- are back after eight years with this 50-track, 50-minute beat tape titled Supa K: Heavy Tremors.

Supa K, aka Katalyst, says: "They returned to the planet to find humans reaping ecological havoc. From their arsenal of secret weapons comes Heavy Tremors: a sonic assault to help bring the world back into balance. This siege of beats targets the few who systematically pillage the planet and its resources for their own benefit. Play it loud."

Supa K: Heavy Tremors is a dizzying barrage of samples and beats, all pretty much in the '90s hip hop style. The awesome artwork is by Joe Currie, and you can listen below.

Geoff Barrow calls this "Part One" while label Stones Throw says "stay tuned for more Quakers news coming very soon."

Quakers' 2012 self-titled album featured over 40 contributors, including Dead Prez, Jonwayne, Aloe Blacc, M.E.D., Guilty Simpson, and Phat Kat. You can stream that below too.

Quakers – Supa K: Heavy Tremors – tracklist

Like A Drum

Speak 2 Me

Loud Music

Lets Get It

Life’s Highway

Flavor

Down Here

My People

It’s Here

Listen

Producer

I Know

The Gravy

Meditation

Magic

Power Struggle

Boogie Electric

Low Gear

Oh Shit

Blow Out

Spark Em

Wicked

Sucka

My Man

Sleep Talker

1967

Short Circuit

Zodiac

No Fakes

I Tried So Hard

WW3

Rain

Told Y’all

Think Positive

Lousy Odds

Heavy Tremor

It’s On

Ain’t Seen U Lately

First Light

Bust A Beat

Sparrow

Discrepancy

The Backburn

Liberation Is Near

Supa Fine

Bad Bwoy

Hang On

A Few Dollars More

A New Day

Think I’m Finished