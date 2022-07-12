Geoff Rickly’s band No Devotion announce new album ‘No Oblivion,’ share “Starlings”

No Devotion, the band fronted by Thursday's Geoff Rickly that also features former members of Lostprophets, just began a short US tour with Sunny Day Real Estate's Jeremy Enigk at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar last night (7/11), and now they've announced their sophomore album, No Oblivion, due September 16 via Velocity Records (pre-order). It arrives seven years after their debut LP Permanence.

The album was produced by the band's own Stuart Richardson and mixed by Dave Fridmann (who also produced the last three Thursday albums), and the first single is "Starlings," which continues down the atmospheric, widescreen rock path of No Devotion's debut, with Geoff's voice sounding as soaring and distinct as ever. Check it out below, along with some videos from last night's Saint Vitus show.

Thursday have upcoming shows too, in celebration of the 21st anniversary of Full Collapse.

Tracklist

01 “Starlings”

02 “No Oblivion”

03 “A Sky Deep And Clear”

04 “Love Songs From Fascist Italy”

05 “The End Of Longing”

06 “Endless Desire”

07 “Repeaters”

08 “In A Broken Land”

No Devotion -- 2022 Tour Dates

July 12th - Philadelphia - Underground Arts *#

July 14th - Baltimore – Ottobar *#

July 15th - Cambridge – Sonia *#

# - w/ Nate Bergman

* - w/ Jeremy Enigk