George Clinton, Raekwon, Big Daddy Kane, KRS One, more playing free “Homecoming Week” NYC shows

In addition to the Central Park "mega-concert," WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert, happening on August 21 with Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, The Killers, Elvis Costello, Polo G, and many more, NYC is holding a series of shows in the other four boroughs leading up to it, all as part of the "Homecoming Week" celebration of NYC's reopening. The lineups to those shows, which are called "It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC," have now been announced. They happen in The Bronx (August 16 at Orchard Beach), Staten Island (August 17 at Richmond County Bank Park), Brooklyn (August 19 at Brooklyn Army Terminal) and Queens (August 20 at Forest Hills Stadium) and here are the lineups:

The Bronx - Monday Aug. 16, 3pm at Orchard Beach

KRS One, Slick Rick, Remy Ma, Busy Bee, CL Smooth, DJ Hollywood, DJ Jazzy Joyce, DJ Kevle Kev, Fantastic Five, Furious 5 (featuring Grandmaster Melie Mel and Scorpio), Grand Wizard Theodore, Joeski Love, Kid Capri, Nice & Smooth, PopMaster Fabel, Soul Sonic Force, T La Rock & Ultra Magnetic MC's

Staten Island - Tuesday Aug. 17, 4pm at Richmond County Bank Park

Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Crystal Water, DJ Chuck Chillout, EMPD, Force MDs, Hakim Green, HeeSun Lee, Kool Keith, Lizzy Ashleigh, Pharoahe Monch, Rikki, Rob Base

Brooklyn - Thursday Aug. 19, 4pm at Brooklyn Army Terminal

Big Daddy Kane, Desiigner, C&C Music Factory, DJ Mr. Cee, Elle Varner, Judy Torres, Lizzy Ashliegh, Maino, Obasi Jackson, Papoose, PopMaster Fabel, Special Ed, Stetsasonic, Sweet Sensation, Young Devyn

Queens - Friday Aug. 20, 4pm at Forest Hills Stadium

George Clinton + The P-Funk All Stars (with special guests), Too $hort, DJ Hurricane, DJ Wiz, EPMD, Mobb Deep, Yo-Yo

Rocky Bucano, Executive Director and President of Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx (where ground was broken in May) helped book the shows, and said, "Just like Hip Hop music triumphantly emerged originally from the tumultuous ’70s, the Universal Hip Hop Museum is proud to produce a part of the NYC Homecoming celebration. Hip Hop culture reflects the mosaic that makes NYC, with its sound coming from all genres and spanning many communities. Working in partnership with the City and others, this is our love letter to music fans from all over NYC.”

Free tickets will become available via nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek on the following schedule: