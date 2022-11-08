George Clinton still not retired; Parliament-Funkadelic playing NYC holiday show + other tour dates
Retirement ain't easy. Despite saying he'd given up the road, George Clinton took the Parliament-Funkadelic mothership out of the garage for a tour this summer, and he's got more shows coming up. Among them: a New Years week NYC show at Sony Hall on December 29. Tickets are on sale now.
There are also a few P-Funk dates in January, including Las Vegas, Detroit and Lawrenceburg, IN. All dates are listed below.
GEORGE CLINTON & PARLIAMENT-FUNKADELIC - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES
12/29 - NYC - Sony Hall
1/14 - Las Vegas - Westgate Casino
1/20 - Detroit, MI - Music Hall Center
1/21 - Lawrenceburg, IN - Lawrenceburg Events Center