George Clinton, Too $hort & more played Homecoming Week in Queens (pics, setlist)

The four-show, four-burough "It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC" series -- part of the celebratory Homecoming Week in NYC -- wrapped up at Forest Hills Stadium on Friday night (8/20) with George Clinton & The P-Funk All-Stars, Too $hort, DJ Hurricane, EPMD, Havoc of Mobb Deep, Yo-Yo,, and more.

Yo-Yo began her set about half an hour after the show began, including her hits from the '90s, such as her verse from “I Wanna Be Down (Remix)” by Brandy, “Romantic Call” (featuring Patra), and ended her set with “You Can’t Play with my Yo-Yo.” Next up was Havoc (who would later receive a proclamation declaring a Mobb Deep Day in NYC, read on). His set included Mobb Deep classics like “Survival of the Fittest,” “G.O.D. Pt. III”, “Hell on Earth,” and “Shook Ones.”

For their second performance during Homecoming Week, Long Island’s EPMD did the same set of songs they did in Staten Island but included a request from Yo-Yo: “Rampage,” from their 1991 album Business As Usual (which featured a verse from LL Cool J) and their set ended with “Head Banger.” During their set, Erick Sermon once again joked about his age. Today, he said he was 38, and when people cheered his age, he quipped, “You know damn well I’m not 38 years old.” (For the record, he's 52.) Their DJ, Diamond the Artist, was given a moment to pay tribute to Run DMC's Jam Master Jay, by doing some turntable theatrics to their classic song, “Peter Piper.” EPMD returned to the stage to close with “Please Listen to My Demo” after “Headbanger” and informed the crowd that they rarely perform that song live.

Up next was a set by DJ Hurricane. Rather than playing classic hip hop records, he brought out a host of emcees from Queens to perform their songs. First Sweet Tee began with “It’s My Beat,” who was then followed by Mic Geronimo, then Hurricane’s own group, The Afros. Next up was Neek the Exotic & Large Professor who performed “Faking the Funk” and “Hanging Out” by Main Source. This was followed by Dres of Black Sheep who walked to the venue from home and performed “Flavor of the Month” and “The Choice is Yours (Revisited).” DJ Hurricane’s final guest was Run DMC's DMC who treated the audience with his verses from the group's classic songs.

Next up, once again, politicians.Chuck Schumer told the audience about the National Hip Hop Day Resolution, and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards announced that NYC would have an official Mobb Deep Day. Right after that they took a moment to celebrate George Clinton's 80th birthday which was in July. They brought out a mothership-shaped cake for George, who started eating it immediately, digging in with his hands. Host Ralph McDaniels asked the crowd to sing Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” to George and when that was over, the final two sets took place.

Oakland, CA’s Too $hort, who flew in from California just for this, performed a solid set and informed a fan who shouted requests at him that he wasn’t going to do his filthier material at this show. Instead, we heard songs such as “Blow the Whistle,” “Freaky Tales,” “The Ghetto,” plus his verse on “Bossy” by Kelis.

George Clinton & The P-Funk All Stars are now in their third generation and is incredible to see that Clinton has still got it going on at 80, though he too frequent breaks to sit down at the back of the stage. The group performed many P-Funk classics such as “One Nation Under a Groove,” “Maggot Brain” (with Michael Hampton on guitar), “Atomic Dog” (with Scottie Clinton bringing out a dog puppet for the song) and “Up For the Down Stroke.” The band performed live versions of songs by other artists as well (including “Jump Around” by House of Pain and “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz with The Ying Yang Twins). Check out the setlist below.

Pics from the whole night are in this post. Check out pics and recaps from the It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC shows in Brooklyn and The Bronx.

photos by Edwina Hay

SETLIST: George Clinton and the P-Funk All Stars @ Forest Hills Stadium 8/20/2021 (via)

Let's Take It to the Stage (Funkadelic)

Cosmic Slop (Funkadelic)

Jump Around (House of Pain)

Pole Power

Baby Like Fonkin' It Up

Meow Meow

Get Low

One Nation Under a Groove (Funkadelic)

Flash Light (Parliament)

Play Video (Not Just) Knee Deep (Funkadelic)

If You Don't Like the Effect, Don't Produce the Cause (Parliament)

Maggot Brain (Funkadelic)

Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off the Sucker) (Parliament)

Night of the Thumpasorus Peoples (Parliament)

You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks (Funkadelic)

Atomic Dog (George Clinton)

Mama Told Me

Red Hot Mama (Funkadelic)

Up For The Downstroke / Cookie Jar / Bouce To This / Other Side Of The Door/ Make My Funk The P-Funk

Standing on the Verge of Getting It On (Funkadelic)