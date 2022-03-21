George Clinton unretires for Parliament-Funkadelic summer tour

Funk icon George Clinton retired from touring in 2019, but he's decided to go back out one more time with Parliament-Funkadelic for more "One Nation Under a Groove" dates in June, July and August. Openers at various dates include Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime, the Motet, the Floozies, Soul Rebels, Fantastic Negrito, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Fishbone and more. All dates are listed below.

The tour kicks off in NYC on June 15 at SummerStage @ Central Park with Dopapod and Pimps of Joytime. No word on whether this is a free or ticketed show yet, but tickets for most dates go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM local time.

George Clinton & P-Funk - One Nation Under a Groove 2022 Tour Dates:

Wed 6/15/22 New York, NY Summerstage @ Central Park w/ Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime

Sat 6/18/22 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall w/ Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime

Sun 6/19/22 Worcester, MA The Palladium w/ Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime

Fri 6/24/22 Fort Wayne, IN Piere's

Sat 6/25/22 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall w/ Plus support TBD

Sun 6/26/22 Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Live w/ The Motet, Pimps of Joytime

Thu 6/30/22 Asheville, NC Salvage Station w/ The Motet, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime

Sat 7/2/22 Pelham, TN The Caverns w/ The Motet, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime

Thu 7/7/22 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore w/ The Floozies, Pimps of Joytime

Fri 7/22/22 Ft. Worth, TX Wild Acre Live w/ The Motet, Soul Rebels Pimps of Joytime

Sat 7/23/22 Cedar Park, TX The Haute Spot w/ The Motet, Soul Rebels Pimps of Joytime

Thu 8/11/22 Phoenix, AZ Mesa Amphitheater w/ The Motet, Fishbone Dopapod

Sat 8/13/22 Las Vegas, NV Craig Ranch Amphitheater w/ Karl Denson's Tiny Universe Fishbone, The Fantastic Negrito

Wed 8/17/22 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater w/ The Motet, Dopapod

Fri 8/19/22 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery – On-sale date TBD w/ Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, The Motet, Dopapod

Sat 8/20/22 Blue Lake, CA Blue Lake Casino w/ Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, The Motet, Dopapod

Sun 8/21/22 Napa, CA Charles Krug Winery w/ The Motet, Dopapod