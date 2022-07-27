George FitzGerald shares new song ft. SOAK, announces North American tour

UK electronic musician George FitzGerald's third album Stellar Drifting comes out September 2 via Domino (pre-order), and new single "Rainbows and Dreams" is a gorgeously clattering new track with dreamy vocals from SOAK. George says:

The track is a real collage of different sessions. I was hanging out one day with a mutual friend of mine and SOAK, Joel Pott, and he played me a vocal that they had worked on. I thought it was beautiful, so I asked if I could try and reinterpret it somehow. In my head, I knew it would work perfectly with an instrumental that I'd been writing, which was an amalgamation of lots of improvised synth jams. Those two things came together perfectly over a couple of lovely days in the studio.

SOAK adds:

I worked on some songs with Joel Pott (legend) a couple of years back, then recently enough this surprise song just arrived in my inbox out of the blue. It was an unreal surprise and not at all the life I’d expected those stems to have. I love what George has made out of them and I can’t wait to see this song out in the wild.

Check out the song and its psychedelic video below.

George also announced a North American tour that hits LA, Vancouver, Boston, Brooklyn, DC, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and more this November and December, following a run of UK/Europe dates in October. Full schedule below.

The NYC show is December 2 at Elsewhere Hall and tickets for that one go on sale Friday (7/29) at 10 AM.

Stellar Drifting Tracklist

1. Further and Further

2. Passed Tense (ft. Panda Bear)

3. Rainbows and Dreams (ft. SOAK)

4. Cold

5. Setting Sun

6. Cosmonaut Alley

7. Retina Flash

8. Betelguese

9. The Last Transmission (ft. London Grammar)

10. Ultraviolet

George FitzGerald -- 2022 Tour Dates

Oct 6 - KOKO, London, UK

Oct 19 - Aeden, Berlin, Germany

Oct 20 - Paradiso, Amsterdam, Holland

Oct 21 - Point Ephemere, Paris, France

Oct 22 - AB Club, Brussels, Belgium

Nov 3 – Larimer Lounge, Denver, CO

Nov 4 - The Usual Place, Las Vegas, NV

Nov 5 - El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Nov 10 - Holocene, Portland, OR

Nov 11 - Neumos, Seattle, WA

Nov 12 - Fortune Sound Club, Vancouver, BC

Dec 1 - Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA

Dec 2 - Elsewhere, Brooklyn, NY

Dec 3 - Flash, Washington, D.C.

Dec 8 - Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL

Dec 9 - Velvet Underground, Toronto, ON

Dec 10 - L'Astral, Montreal, QC