Beatles producer George Martin opened AIR Studio on Caribbean island Montserrat in 1979 and over the course of its 10-year history it was home to such albums as Dire Straits' Brothers in Arms, The Police's Ghost in the Machine and Synchronicity, Duran Duran's Seven And The Ragged Tiger, Elton John's Too Low For Zero, OMD's Junk Culture, Rush's Power Windows, records by Paul McCartney, Jimmy Buffett, Earth, Wind & Fire, Ultravox and more. The studio closed in 1989 -- Rolling Stones' Steel Wheels was the last album made there -- after the island was devastated by Hurricane Hugo. The island was also home to a dormant volcano that became active in 1995 and Martin helped raise relief funds for the island.

A documentary about AIR Montserrat, Under The Volcano, will be out July 26 and here's the synopsis:

On a remote Caribbean island, under the shadow of an active volcano, the world's biggest recording artists made music and myth that defined an era. Built by Beatles’ producer Sir George Martin, AIR Studios Montserrat was a state-of-the-art recording facility tucked away on a Caribbean paradise. In the shadow of an active volcano, the studio was the birthplace of mega hits such as Money for Nothing and Every Breath You Take. Through personal accounts, never-before-seen footage ad backed by a blistering soundtrack, Under the Volcano is the definitive account of the place that stumbled upon the perfect storm of talent, technology and isolation, creating music that would live on long after the last tape rolled.

The trailer for Under the Volcano was just released and features members of The Police, Dire Straits and more, you can watch that below.