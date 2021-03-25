Georgia Anne Muldrow announces ‘VWETO III,’ shares new song “Mufaro’s Garden”

Multi-talented, multi-genre artist Georgia Anne Muldrow has announced the third album in her mostly-instrumental VWETO series, VWETO III, which is due May 21 via FORESEEN Entertainment and Georgia’s own Epistrophik Peach Sound. You can pre-order it, and there's also a one-off NFT of the album artwork up for auction on OpenSea and Rarible, with 50% of the proceeds going to Critical Resistance, which "seeks to build an international movement to end the Prison Industrial Complex by challenging the belief that caging and controlling people makes us safe."

"VWETO III is intended for movement," Georgia says. "It’s to be played when you birth yourself back outside after a long introspective period to get the things you need. It intends for you to be your own superhero and wants to be your theme for power." The first single is "Mufaro's Garden," which you can listen to here:

Georgia will also discuss the new album on Instagram Live with @NATIVEINSTRUMENTS today (3/25) at 4 PM ET:

Tracklist

Old Jack Swing

Synthmania Rock

Ayun Vegas ft. Ayun Bassa

Passin Ooout !

Slave Revoltalleway Boom

Unforgettable

Throwback Baps

Slow Drag

Shana’s Back! ft Shana Jensen

Mufaro’s Garden

Love Call Groove

Ghostride

Boom Bap Is My Homegirl

Action Groove

Grungepiece

Afro AF

Yoself