Georgia taps Rostam for new LP ‘Euphoric,’ shares video for “It’s Euphoric”

UK vocalist, musician, and producer Georgia has announced her new album, Euphoric, due July 28 via Domino (pre-order). It's her third full-length, following 2020's Seeking Thrills and her 2015 self-titled debut, and it's co-produced by Rostam, marking her first collaborative production work on her own music."I wanted an adventure!," she says. "Being a self-produced musician, it’s easy to get stuck on one thing or in one place." Check out the artwork and tracklist for Euphoric below.

Georgia shared title track and album opener "It's Euphoric," which has a bubbly indie-pop feel with a grounding, bouncy bass line. Watch the colorful accompanying music video, directed by Fa & Fon, below.

Euphoric Tracklisting

1. It’s Euphoric

2. Give It Up For Love

3. Some Things You’ll Never Know

4. Mountain Song

5. All Night

6. Live Like We’re Dancing Part II

7. The Dream

8. Keep On

9. Friends Will Never Let You Go

10. So What