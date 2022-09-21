Gerard Way joined Thursday & Geoff Rickly joined My Chemical Romance on stage in NJ (watch)

My Chemical Romance continued their massive reunion tour last night (9/20), and last night's show was the reunited band's first show in their home state of New Jersey, at the Prudential Center. They were joined by longtime friends and fellow Jersey band Thursday, and there was some on-stage collaboration at this one too. Gerard Way joined Thursday for "Jet Black New Year" -- as he does on the studio version -- during their opening set, and Geoff Rickly came back out during My Chem' set to do ""This Is The Best Day Ever," the song Geoff lent his voice to on My Chem's 2002 debut album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love, which Geoff produced. My Chem also broke out Bullets track "Demolition Lovers" for the first time since 2004 (!) and Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge's "I Never Told You What I Do For A Living" for the first time since 2008. Thursday brought out Anthony Green (who's been opening and singing with them at their headlining shows) for "Understanding In A Car Crash." Videos of all five of those songs and both bands' setlists below. Gerard, who's been wearing different elaborate outfits at every stop of this tour, was in a black body suit and cape for this one.

My Chemical Romance hit Prudential Center again tonight (9/21), this time with another band from the Jersey scene that birthed them, the reunited Midtown. Both last night and tonight also have The Homeless Gospel Choir opening.

We recently caught MCR's reunion at Barclays Center (pics) and Riot Fest (pics, review). Also at Riot Fest, the My Chemical Romance/Thursday/Anthony Green/Coheed supegroup L.S. Dunes made their live debut.

My Chemical Romance @ Prudential Center - 9/20/22 Setlist (via)

The Foundations of Decay

I'm Not Okay (I Promise)

Give 'Em Hell, Kid

I Never Told You What I Do for a Living (first performance since 2008)

Cemetery Drive

This Is the Best Day Ever (with Geoff Rickly)

Vampires Will Never Hurt You

Thank You for the Venom

The World Is Ugly

Famous Last Words

Teenagers

Mama

Boy Division

Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

The Ghost of You

Vampire Money

Welcome to the Black Parade

Helena

Encore:

Demolition Lovers (first performance since 2004)

The Kids From Yesterday

Thursday @ Prudential Center - 9/20/22 Setlist (via)

The Other Side of the Crash/Over and Out (of Control)

Cross Out the Eyes

Signals Over the Air

Jet Black New Year (with Gerard Way)

This Song Brought to You by a Falling Bomb

Fast to the End

Understanding in a Car Crash (with Anthony Green)

War All the Time