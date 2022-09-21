Gerard Way joined Thursday & Geoff Rickly joined My Chemical Romance on stage in NJ (watch)
My Chemical Romance continued their massive reunion tour last night (9/20), and last night's show was the reunited band's first show in their home state of New Jersey, at the Prudential Center. They were joined by longtime friends and fellow Jersey band Thursday, and there was some on-stage collaboration at this one too. Gerard Way joined Thursday for "Jet Black New Year" -- as he does on the studio version -- during their opening set, and Geoff Rickly came back out during My Chem' set to do ""This Is The Best Day Ever," the song Geoff lent his voice to on My Chem's 2002 debut album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love, which Geoff produced. My Chem also broke out Bullets track "Demolition Lovers" for the first time since 2004 (!) and Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge's "I Never Told You What I Do For A Living" for the first time since 2008. Thursday brought out Anthony Green (who's been opening and singing with them at their headlining shows) for "Understanding In A Car Crash." Videos of all five of those songs and both bands' setlists below. Gerard, who's been wearing different elaborate outfits at every stop of this tour, was in a black body suit and cape for this one.
My Chemical Romance hit Prudential Center again tonight (9/21), this time with another band from the Jersey scene that birthed them, the reunited Midtown. Both last night and tonight also have The Homeless Gospel Choir opening.
We recently caught MCR's reunion at Barclays Center (pics) and Riot Fest (pics, review). Also at Riot Fest, the My Chemical Romance/Thursday/Anthony Green/Coheed supegroup L.S. Dunes made their live debut.
My Chemical Romance @ Prudential Center - 9/20/22 Setlist (via)
The Foundations of Decay
I'm Not Okay (I Promise)
Give 'Em Hell, Kid
I Never Told You What I Do for a Living (first performance since 2008)
Cemetery Drive
This Is the Best Day Ever (with Geoff Rickly)
Vampires Will Never Hurt You
Thank You for the Venom
The World Is Ugly
Famous Last Words
Teenagers
Mama
Boy Division
Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)
The Ghost of You
Vampire Money
Welcome to the Black Parade
Helena
Encore:
Demolition Lovers (first performance since 2004)
The Kids From Yesterday
Thursday @ Prudential Center - 9/20/22 Setlist (via)
The Other Side of the Crash/Over and Out (of Control)
Cross Out the Eyes
Signals Over the Air
Jet Black New Year (with Gerard Way)
This Song Brought to You by a Falling Bomb
Fast to the End
Understanding in a Car Crash (with Anthony Green)
War All the Time