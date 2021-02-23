Gerard Way & Julien Baker taking part in mental health benefit livestream

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance and Julien Baker are taking part in a virtual panel discussion about "mental health, isolation, and the healing power of creativity and connection." "Unwound & Unplugged" streams on Tuesday, March 2 at 8 PM ET on Facebook, with licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Mike Friedman, host of mental health-focused podcast Going There (which Julien has been a guest on), hosting.

The livestream is being presented by Sound Mind Live and the National Day of Unplugging, which describes itself as an "awareness campaign that promotes a 24-hour respite from technology annually observed the first weekend in March."

Julien's new album, Little Oblivions, is out this Friday (2/26). My Chemical Romance, meanwhile, were forced to postpone their big reunion tour to later this year - it's currently scheduled to begin in September.

UPDATE: A previous version of this post stated that Julien Baker and Gerard Way would be performing. We regret the error.