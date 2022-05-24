Gerard Way pays tribute to Riley Gale at My Chemical Romance show: “I was so inspired by [him]”

My Chemical Romance are in the midst of their long-awaited reunion tour, which has several amazing openers varying by date, including Turnstile, Soul Glo, Nothing, Thursday, Taking Back Sunday, Midtown, The Bouncing Souls, Youth Code, Devil Master, and more, and Gerard Way revealed on stage in Buckinghamshire on Saturday (5/21) that there's one band he really hoped to take out but of course couldn't -- Power Trip -- and he paid tribute to their late frontman Riley Gale in the process.

"I was so inspired by that fucking dude," Gerard said. "They were gonna be one of the bands that were gonna open for us… or I was gonna ask at least. They could have said, 'Fuck no', which I would have been totally respectful of, but I have a feeling they might have said, 'yes'... They were a great fucking band. Rest in peace, Riley, motherfucker!"

Meanwhile, Power Trip guitarist Blake Ibanez said in a new interview with Banger TV that he has new music on the way, and he seemed to suggest it's with other surviving members of Power Trip. "Got a lot of music, a lot of songs in the tank. So keep your eyes peeled for what that becomes. I think everybody here, especially that enjoyed Nightmare Logic, will really like it, it's kinda [the] next thing," he said, and later added, "I can't say what it is or exactly what it isn't gonna be. But the plan right now is for it to continue. So that's all I can really say right now." Stay tuned for more on that.

My Chemical Romance recently released their first new song in eight years, "The Foundations of Decay," and they seem to be teasing that more new music (a new album?) is on the way.

The North American portion of their tour tour includes Riot Fest, When We Were Young, Firefly, and Aftershock, as well as several headlining dates. The NJ band plays their home state on September 20 & 21 at Prudential Center with Thursday and The Homeless Gospel Choir on night one and Midtown and The Homeless Gospel Choir on night two. They also play Belmont Park's UBS Arena on August 27 with The Bouncing Souls and Ghosh, and Brooklyn's Barclays Center on September 10 and 11 with Thursday and Badflower on night one and TBA openers on night two. All North American dates are listed below.

