Get a sneak peak at Patrick Kindlon’s (Drug Church) new horror comic, ‘Leaded Gasoline’

In addition to fronting Drug Church and Self Defense Family and co-hosting the Axe to Grind and Worst Possible Timeline podcasts, Patrick Kindlon is also a comic book creator. He has a new series, Leaded Gasoline, a horror/crime series on black-and-white newsprint, coming via Black Mask and premiering at San Diego Comic Con this month. It was written by Patrick and illustrated by Lorenzo Re, with letters by Jim Campbell. To give you a sneak peak, the first five pages of the first issue make their debut in this post.

Patrick tells us, "In the mid-80s, Los Angeles had at least five serial killers. And they all operated in the same few neighborhoods. There's a very real likelihood that they passed each other on their way to 'work.' Leaded Gasoline is about a time and a place I hope was entirely unique. The comic is about the how and why of a sick place.”

The synopsis reads, "In the 1980s a killer stalks the streets of South Central Los Angeles. Task forces are assembled, detectives work overtime, but the bodies keep coming. This is the story of a community college professor who believes there's more to the story than a single madman."

Check out the first five pages of issue #1...

Leaded Gasoline loading...

Leaded Gasoline loading...

Leaded Gasoline loading...

Leaded Gasoline loading...

Leaded Gasoline loading...

Leaded Gasoline loading...