Get Artillery’s 1990 thrash classic ‘By Inheritance’ on exclusive, limited splatter vinyl

Danish band Artillery's 1990 album By Inheritance is frequently (and deservedly) considered one of the most underrated thrash metal albums of all time, and we're thrilled to have teamed up with the band on a new, exclusive "clear with red and black splatter" vinyl repress of the album, limited to just 300 copies and only available in our stores (It's also the first time it's been on vinyl in the U.S.). That's a mockup of the variant below.

The album was the band's third, and it found them expanding on the more straightforward thrash of their first two albums (1985's Fear of Tomorrow and 1987's Terror Squad), going in a more progressive thrash direction with Eastern melodies, wailing King Diamond-esque vocals, and social commentary. Artillery need no introduction amongst thrash experts, but if you're unfamiliar with the record, it's worth changing that. It holds up well after 30+ years and it stands tall next to thrash's household names.

Pick up our variant here, and stream the album below.