Get Corrosion of Conformity’s classic ‘Blind’ on exclusive blue & yellow double vinyl (limited to 350)

Corrosion of Conformity's influential 1991 album Blind, which mixes stoner rock, sludge, classic metal and hardcore, turns 30 this year

In their 25th anniversary piece on the album, Invisible Oranges wrote:

Blind's impact on the scene was almost immediate: its mix of stoner rock, sludge, classic metal and hardcore transcended genre and informed bands from each of those scenes, and clearly made an impression on future metal stalwarts like Acid Bath, Black Label Society, Sleep, Shadows Fall and Hatebreed, among others. Its relevance was further solidified last year when Mullin and Agell assembled COC Blind, a legacy project performing the album in its entirety live. Plenty of records from the Class of 91 still hold up as relevant, but Blind's legacy, matched to its replay value, puts it in an even higher echelon.

