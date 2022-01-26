Get Dr. Dog’s ‘Shame, Shame’ on limited blue vinyl ++ pics from their final tour

Dr. Dog released their sixth album and first for ANTI-, Shame, Shame, in 2010. Working with an outside producer, Rob Schnapf, for the first time, they aimed to capture their live sound, with Scott McMicken telling ACRN, "We were taking those experiences on the stage as reference points, rather than shedding them when you go into the studio, which is what we would always do." It also features The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach on the third track, "Shadow People." We've teamed up with the band for a new vinyl pressing of Shame, Shame, on opaque blue wax and limited to just 300 copies. It's exclusive to our stores, and you can pre-order yours HERE while they last. Here's a mockup of the vinyl:

Stream Shame, Shame below.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dog aren't breaking up, but they went on what they said would be their final tour last year, and you can see pictures by Curt Baran from one of their Chicago shows at Thalia Hall below.