Get Durand Jones & The Indications’ ‘Private Space’ on purple & pink vinyl, limited to 300 copies

Order Durand Jones & The Indications' 2021 album 'Private Space' on purple & pink vinyl, limited to 300 copies and exclusive to our store.

Durand Jones & The Indications released their third album, Private Space, in July. It's been getting some year end list love, and we've teamed up with the band for an exclusive "purple & pink" vinyl variant of the album, limited to just 300 copies and exclusive to our store. Order yours while they last.

Here's a mockup of the "purple & pink" vinyl:

Stream Private Space, and watch the video for "Love Will Work It Out," below.