Get Magdalena Bay’s ‘A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling’ EP on limited pink vinyl

Before they released their fantastic debut full-length, Mercurial World, Los Angeles pop duo Magdalena Bay released a few EPs and mixtapes, including 2020's A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling, their first for Luminelle, which is full of electro-pop gems. We've teamed up with them for a new vinyl pressing of the EP, on pink wax and limited to just 300 copies, exclusive to our store. Here's a mockup of the vinyl:

Pre-order your copy HERE while they last, and stream the EP below.

See pictures from Magdalena Bay's February Brooklyn show at Elsewhere below.