Get Mannequin Pussy’s ‘Patience’ on limited sky blue vinyl

Philadelphia punks Mannequin Pussy released their last full-length album, Patience, in 2019 via Epitaph, and we're psyched to be partnering with them for a new vinyl pressing. It's on sky blue vinyl, limited to just 300 copies and exclusive to our stores. Pre-order yours while they last!

Here's a mock-up of the vinyl:

In our Top 50 Albums of 2019 list, where Patience is ranked at 35, we wrote, "Mannequin Pussy's third album, and first for Epitaph, wastes no time sinking its infectious hooks in your ears. Not only is first single "Drunk II" an instant stunner, its lyrics evoke alcohol-fueled bravado with heartbreaking fluency. As listenable as the songs on Patience are, it's their honest lyrics that elevate them to truly memorable. Mannequin Pussy have been known for their wild, stirring live show for a while, and they really infused that energy and power into this album. Combined with the immediacy of its melodies, infused with just a touch of pop sensibility, it's fully deserving of a future classic status."

Mannequin Pussy reached an even winder audience after being namechecked and having their songs performed on popular HBO series Mare of Easttown by Siobhan's (Mare's teenage daughter, played by Angourie Rice) band. Rice added new original vocals over MP's original tracks, overseen by producer Will Yip. They also released a new EP, Perfect, last year.