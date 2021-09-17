Get Nuclear Assault’s 1989 thrash classic ‘Handle with Care’ on limited blue splatter vinyl here!

Order this new limited Nuclear Assault vinyl variant here.

NYC's Nuclear Assault are one of the greatest thrash bands of all time, and their 1989 third album Handle with Care is their biggest and one of their finest moments, so we're thrilled to be partnering with the band on a new "transparent blue with blue splatter" vinyl variant of the LP, limited to just 300 copies. They look pretty awesome; that's a mock-up above. Order yours now while they last.

Stream Handle with Care below, and check out the other thrash classics we've got in stock.

--