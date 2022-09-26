Get rationale.’s (Real Friends, Knuckle Puck) ‘If The Problems Persist’ on exclusive splatter vinyl now!

Dan Lambton doesn't sing in Real Friends anymore, but he stays busy with his newer band rationale., which also features Knuckle Puck members Joe Taylor and Ryan Rumchaks. Dan and Joe co-front the band, and it scratches an emo-leaning pop punk itch that fans of both Real Friends and Knuckle Puck (and The Starting Line and The Wonder Years and other likeminded bands) should connect with right away. They digitally released their very solid If The Problems Persists LP on Smartpunk Records last year, and now it's finally getting a vinyl release. We've also teamed with the band on an exclusive orange & blue splatter variant, limited to just 100 copies. Get yours while they last!

Stream If The Problems Persists and watch the "Same Old" video: